United States Air Force Academy   Right Corner Banner
Join the Air Force

News > Academy Spirit

Academy Spirit

Academy Spirit Online The Academy Spirit is the official base newspaper for the Air Force Academy. The Spirit is distributed on-base and to locations in Colorado Springs and has a circulation of approximately 6,500 issues per week.

To download the current Academy Spirit in PDF format, click here.

* Disclaimer: The Academy Spirit is published by The Gazette, a private firm in no way connected with the Air Force, under an exclusive written contract with the Air Force Academy. Contents are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the Department of Defense or the Department of the Air Force. The appearance of advertising also does not constitute endorsement by the Air Force, DOD or The Gazette of the products or services advertised.

Academy Spirit Archives

May 2015 May 1 May 8 May 15 May 22    
April 2015 April 3 April 10 April 17 April 24    
March 2015 March 6 March 13 March 20 March 27    
February 2015 Feb. 6 Feb. 13 Feb. 20 Feb. 27    
January 2015 Jan. 9 Jan. 16 Jan. 23 Jan. 30    
December 2014 Dec. 5 Dec. 12 Dec. 19    
November 2014 Nov. 7 Nov. 14 Nov. 21    
October 2014 Oct. 3 Oct 10 Oct 17 Oct 24 Oct. 31
September 2014 Sept. 5  Sept. 12 Sept. 19 Sept. 26  
August 2014 Aug. 1  Aug. 8  Aug. 15  Aug. 22  Aug. 29
July 2014 July 3  July 11  July 18  July 25  
June 2014 June 6  June 13  June 20  June 27  
May 2014 May 2  May 9  May 16  May 23 May 28
April 2014 April 4  April 11  April 18  April 25
March 2014 March 7 March 14 March 21  March 28
February 2014 Feb. 7  Feb. 14  Feb. 21  Feb. 28
January 2014 Jan. 10 Jan. 17  Jan. 24  Jan. 31
         
December 2013  Dec. 7 Dec. 13  Dec. 20  
November 2013 Nov. 1 Nov. 8 Nov. 15 Nov. 22
October 2013 Oct. 4 Oct. 11 Oct. 18 Oct. 25
September 2013 Sept. 6 Sept. 13 Sept. 20 Sept. 27
August 2013 Aug. 2 Aug. 9 Aug. 16 Aug. 23 Aug. 30
July 2013 July 5 July 12 July 19 July 26
June 2013 June 7 June 14 June 21 June 28
May 2013 May 3 May 10 May 17 May 24 May 29
April 2013 April 5 April 12 April 19 April 26
March 2013 March 1 March 8 March 15 March 22 March 29
February 2013 Feb. 1 Feb. 8 Feb. 15 Feb. 22
January 2013 Jan. 11 Jan. 18 Jan. 25
 
December 2012 Dec. 7 Dec. 14 Dec. 21
November 2012 Nov. 2 Nov. 9 Nov. 16 Nov. 30
October 2012 Oct. 5 Oct. 12 Oct. 19 Oct. 26
September 2012 Sept. 7 Sept. 14 Sept. 21 Sept. 28
August 2012 Aug. 3 Aug. 10 Aug. 17 Aug. 24 Aug. 30
July 2012 July 6 July 13 July 20 July 27
June 2012 June 1 June 8 June 15 June 22 June 29
May 2012 May 4 May 11 May 18 May 23
April 2012 April 6 April 13 April 20 April 27
March 2012 March 2 March 9 March 16 March 23 March 30
February 2012 Feb. 3 Feb. 10 Feb. 17 Feb. 24
January 2012 Jan. 13 Jan. 20 Jan. 27
 
December 2011 Dec. 2 Dec. 9 Dec. 16 Dec. 23
November 2011 Nov. 4 Nov. 11 Nov. 18
October 2011 Oct. 7 Oct. 14 Oct. 21 Oct. 28
September 2011 Sept. 1 Sept. 9 Sept. 16 Sept. 23 Sept. 30
August 2011 Aug. 5 Aug. 12 Aug. 19 Aug. 26
July 2011 July 1 July 8 July 15 July 22 July 29
June 2011 June 3 June 10 June 17 June 24
May 2011 May 6 May 13 May 20 May 25
April 2011 April 1 April 8 April 15 April 22 April 29
March 2011 March 4 March 11 March 18 March 25
February 2011 Feb. 4 Feb. 11 Feb. 18 Feb. 25
January 2011 Jan. 7 Jan. 14 Jan. 21 Jan. 28
 
December 2010 Dec. 3 Dec. 10 Dec. 17
November 2010 Nov. 5 Nov. 12 Nov. 19
October 2010 Oct. 1 Oct. 8 Oct. 15 Oct. 22 Oct. 29
September 2010 Sept. 3 Sept. 10 Sept. 17 Sept. 24
August 2010 Aug. 6 Aug. 13 Aug. 20 Aug. 27
July 2010 July 1 July 9 July 16 July 23 July 30
June 2010 June 4 June 11 June 18 June 25
May 2010 May 7 May 14 May 21 May 26
April 2010 April 2 April 9 April 16 April 23 April 30
March 2010 March 5 March 12 March 19 March 26
February 2010 Feb. 5 Feb. 12 Feb. 19 Feb. 26
January 2010 Jan. 8 Jan. 15 Jan. 22 Jan. 29
 
December 2009 Dec. 4 Dec. 11
November 2009 Nov. 6 Nov. 13 Nov. 20
October 2009 Oct. 2 Oct. 9 Oct. 16 Oct. 23 Oct. 30
September 2009 Sept. 4 Sept. 11 Sept. 18 Sept. 25
August 2009 Aug. 7 Aug. 14 Aug. 21 Aug. 28
July 2009 July 2 July 10 July 17 July 24 July 31
June 2009 June 5 June 12 June 19 June 26
May 2009 May 1 May 8 May 15 May 22 May 29
April 2009 April 3 April 10 April 17 April 24
March 2009 March 6 March 13 March 20 March 27
February 2009 Feb. 6 Feb. 13 Feb. 20 Feb. 27
January 2009 Jan. 9 Jan. 16 Jan. 23 Jan. 30
 
December 2008 Dec. 5 Dec. 12 Dec. 19
November 2008 Nov. 7 Nov. 14 Nov. 21
October 2008 Oct. 3 Oct. 10 Oct. 17 Oct. 24 Oct. 31
September 2008 Sept. 5 Sept. 12 Sept. 19 Sept. 26
August 2008 Aug. 1 Aug. 8 Aug. 15 Aug. 22 Aug. 29
July 2008 July 3 July 11 July 18 July 25
June 2008 June 6 June 13 June 20 June 27
May 2008 May 2 May 9 May 16 May 23 May 28
April 2008 April 4 April 11 April 18 April 25
March 2008 March 7 March 14 March 21 March 28
February 2008 Feb. 1 Feb. 8 Feb. 15 Feb. 22 Feb. 29
January 2008 Jan. 11 Jan. 18 Jan. 25



 Inside USAFA

ima cornerSearch
  View All RSS RSS feed

tabAcademy News
tabAcademy Links
tabOther Academy Sites

The Official Web Site of United States Air Force Academy
Site Map      Contact Us     Questions     USA.gov     Security and Privacy notice     E-publishing  
Suicide Prevention    SAPR   IG   EEO   Accessibility/Section 508   No FEAR Act  