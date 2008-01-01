|
|
|News > Academy Spirit
|
|
|
Academy Spirit
The Academy Spirit is the official base newspaper for the Air Force Academy. The Spirit is distributed on-base and to locations in Colorado Springs and has a circulation of approximately 6,500 issues per week.
To download the current Academy Spirit in PDF format, click here.
* Disclaimer: The Academy Spirit is published by The Gazette, a private firm in no way connected with the Air Force, under an exclusive written contract with the Air Force Academy. Contents are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the Department of Defense or the Department of the Air Force. The appearance of advertising also does not constitute endorsement by the Air Force, DOD or The Gazette of the products or services advertised.
Academy Spirit Archives
|
|